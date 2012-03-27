FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says working with oil producers to expand production
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
March 27, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

US says working with oil producers to expand production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - The United States is working with Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers to ensure their production is expanded to help mitigate any disruptions caused by Western sanctions on Iran, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said on Tuesday.

“The best thing we can do is work with major oil producers to make sure their supply is expanded to meet not just the growing demand from growth but to offset any disruptions,” Geithner told a congressional panel.

Saudi Arabia has said it will fill any oil supply gap created by the loss of Iranian oil. (Reporting By Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

