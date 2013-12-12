FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions more groups over Iran's nuclear program
December 12, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. sanctions more groups over Iran's nuclear program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday issued new sanctions against several companies and individuals for supporting Iran’s nuclear program, U.S. officials said in a statement.

Treasury and State Department officials said the move shows the recent agreement reached in Geneva over Iran “does not, and will not, interfere with our continued efforts to expose and disrupt those supporting Iran’s nuclear program or seeking to evade our sanctions.” (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

