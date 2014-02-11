FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama warns against violating sanctions against Iran
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 11, 2014 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Obama warns against violating sanctions against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States will come down like a “ton of bricks” on businesses that violate sanctions against Iran.

Obama, speaking at a joint news conference at the White House with French President Francois Hollande, said France and other allies were committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Iran to dissuade it from furthering its nuclear program. As part of that, he cited recent U.S. actions against companies and individuals that violated sanctions by doing business with Iran.

“They do so on their own peril right now because we will come down on them like a ton of bricks with the sanctions we control,” he said. (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.