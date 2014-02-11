Obama warns against violating sanctions against Iran

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Tuesday said the United States will come down like a “ton of bricks” on businesses that violate sanctions against Iran.

Obama, speaking at a joint news conference at the White House with French President Francois Hollande, said France and other allies were committed to enforcing existing sanctions against Iran to dissuade it from furthering its nuclear program. As part of that, he cited recent U.S. actions against companies and individuals that violated sanctions by doing business with Iran.

“They do so on their own peril right now because we will come down on them like a ton of bricks with the sanctions we control,” he said. (Reporting by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler)