a year ago
Iranian ships' actions in Gulf increase risk of miscalculation -White House
August 26, 2016

Iranian ships' actions in Gulf increase risk of miscalculation -White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Actions by Iranian vessels in several encounters with U.S. warships in the Gulf this week are cause for concern and increase risks of miscalculation, the White House said on Friday.

The intentions of the Iranian vessels in the incidents is not clear, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a news briefing, but the behavior is unacceptable and "in a compressed space like the Strait of Hormuz it increases the risk associated with possible miscalculations." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
