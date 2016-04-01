FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to act to address Iran concerns on sanctions relief -Obama
April 1, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

U.S. to act to address Iran concerns on sanctions relief -Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 1 (Reuters) - The United States will address some Iranian concerns that it has not been able to take full advantage of sanctions relief under last year’s nuclear deal but Iran must also reassure businesses, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday.

“Some of the concerns that Iran has expressed, we are going to work with them to address,” he told a news conference. “Iran so far has followed the letter of the agreement, but the spirit of the agreement involves Iran also sending signals to the world community and businesses that it is not going to be engaging in a range of provocative actions that might scare businesses off.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by James Dalgleish)

