FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House to push Senate to delay new Iran sanctions
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 24, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

White House to push Senate to delay new Iran sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The White House will host a meeting of aides to Senate committee leaders on Thursday seeking to press them to hold off on introducing new sanctions on Iran, a Senate aide said.

The White House will press for a delay in action on a sanctions bill that the Senate Banking Committee had been expected to introduce last month. While Congress has sought harsher sanctions on Iran, President Barack Obama’s administration wants time to give negotiations including the six nuclear powers over Iran’s nuclear program a chance. The nuclear powers will next meet early next month in Geneva.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.