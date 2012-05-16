FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate to consider new Iran sanctions Thursday
May 16, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

US Senate to consider new Iran sanctions Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid will ask the U.S. Senate to approve a new package of oil and economic sanctions on Thursday to pressure Iran to abandon its nuclear program, a Democratic leadership aide told Reuters.

The bill has several small revisions from measures passed in February by the Senate Banking Committee, the aide said, noting the revised bill has received strong support from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a powerful pro-Israel lobby group. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

