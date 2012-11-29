FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate to consider broader economic sanctions on Iran-aide
November 29, 2012

US Senate to consider broader economic sanctions on Iran-aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is set to consider a broader set of economic sanctions on Iran’s energy, port, shipping and ship-building sectors as lawmakers look for new ways to try to pressure Tehran from enriching uranium to levels that could be used in weapons, an aide said on Thursday.

The proposed package also seeks to sanction a list of commodities used in the ship-building and nuclear sectors, as well as companies that do business with Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, said the aide.

