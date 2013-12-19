FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House warns against new sanctions against Iran
December 19, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

White House warns against new sanctions against Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said a new sanctions bill against Iran would disrupt diplomacy aimed at preventing Teheran from building a nuclear weapon, and added that sanctions could quickly be imposed if efforts to reach a deal fail.

“We do not believe now is the time to pass any additional new sanctions through Congress,” he said. “It is very important to refrain from taking an action that would potentially disrupt the opportunity for a diplomatic resolution.” (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

