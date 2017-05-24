U.S. to boost sanctions on Iran, Syria, N.Korea -Treasury's Mnuchin

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.

"We will use everything within our power to put additional sanctions on Iran, Syria and North Korea to protect American lives," Mnuchin said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee on the Trump administration's budget proposal. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Grant McCool)