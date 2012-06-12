Turkey exempt from Iran oil sanctions for 180 days

ANKARA, June 12 (Reuters) - Turkey’s exemption from U.S. financial sanctions because it cut purchases of Iranian oil is limited to 180 days, starting from June 11, a U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.

The diplomat told reporters that Turkey’s Halkbank will be able to make Turkish refiner Tupras’ payments for crude oil to the Iranian Central Bank during this 180 day period.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Monday the U.S. would exempt India, South Korea, Turkey and four other countries from financial sanctions because they have significantly cut purchases of Iranian oil.