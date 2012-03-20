FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to release findings on Iranian crude oil cuts
March 20, 2012 / 5:10 PM / in 6 years

U.S. to release findings on Iranian crude oil cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will release a statement on Tuesday detailing her findings on various countries’ efforts to cut consumption of Iranian crude oil, a step that could win them waivers from strict new U.S. sanctions.

State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland made the announcement at her daily news conference, saying the statement would be released shortly. She declined to provide details about the list, which is widely expected to include Japan, sparing it new U.S. sanctions. (Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Bill Trott)

