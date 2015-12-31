FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran denies it fired rockets near U.S. warships in Gulf
December 31, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Iran denies it fired rockets near U.S. warships in Gulf

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Iran denied on Thursday that its Revolutionary Guards launched rockets near the U.S. aircraft-carrier Harry S. Truman and other warships as they were entering the Gulf on Saturday, rejecting a U.S. report as “psychological warfare”.

“The naval forces of the Guards have not had any exercises in the Strait of Hormuz during the past week and the period claimed by the Americans, for them to have launched missiles and rockets,” the Revolutionary Guards website quoted Ramezan Sharif, the Guard’s spokesman, as saying.

“The publication of such false news under the present circumstances is akin to psychological warfare,” Sharif said.

NBC News, citing unnamed U.S. military officials, said the Guards were conducting a live-fire exercise and the Truman came within about 1,500 yards (metres) of a rocket.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams

