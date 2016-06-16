FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish gold trader Zarrab is denied bail in U.S. sanctions case
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

Turkish gold trader Zarrab is denied bail in U.S. sanctions case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge denied bail on Thursday to the wealthy Turkish gold trader Reza Zarrab on charges he conspired to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan said federal prosecutors showed by a preponderance of the evidence that Zarrab posed a flight risk, and that no combination of conditions would reasonably assure his appearance at trial.

Zarrab had sought to be released on a $50 million bond, and that he be held in a Manhattan apartment under 24-hour watch by armed guards at his expense. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.