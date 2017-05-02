NEW YORK A U.S. judge on Monday said he wanted
to know whether Iran employs any lawyers for a wealthy Turkish
gold trader accused of helping that country evade U.S.
sanctions, a team that includes former New York City Mayor
Rudolph Giuliani.
In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in
Manhattan said he planned to ask at a hearing on Tuesday whether
Giuliani or any other lawyer for trader Reza Zarrab had been
hired by Iran, the United States or Turkey.
Tuesday's hearing will focus on whether conflicts of
interest bar Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael
Mukasey from representing Zarrab. The trader has pleaded not
guilty to U.S. charges that he conspired to conduct illegal
transactions through U.S. banks on behalf of Iran's government,
violating U.S. sanctions.
He hired Giuliani and Mukasey, to try to negotiate a
diplomatic resolution of his case between the United States and
Turkey.
Both attorneys have discussed Zarrab's case with U.S.
authorities and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has
accused U.S. authorities of having "ulterior motives" in
bringing the charges. In an affidavit filed last month,
Giuliani, an adviser to President Donald Trump, said authorities
in both countries were "receptive" to a diplomatic deal.
Prosecutors have said they are concerned about conflicts
because eight of the U.S. banks involved in the case have been
clients of Giuliani or Mukasey's law firms, and because
Giuliani's firm, Greenberg Traurig, is a registered agent of
Turkey.
Giuliani and Mukasey said in affidavits filed on April 20
that they did not believe they had any conflicts in representing
Zarrab.
Greenberg Traurig was hired in 2014 as a subcontractor for
the Gephardt Group, which provides lobbying services to Turkey,
according to foreign agent registration records submitted to the
court. Members of the firm have discussed U.S.-Turkish relations
with U.S. lawmakers and their staff, the records show.