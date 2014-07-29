FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge says Kurdish tanker near Texas out of court's jurisdiction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Tuesday her court “has no jurisdiction” over a tanker near Texas loaded with Kurdish crude oil because it is some 60 miles offshore, meaning the order she issued earlier to seize the $100 million cargo cannot be enforced at this time.

Federal magistrate Nancy K. Johnson said the dispute between Iraq’s central government and the Regional Government of Kurdistan should be resolved in Iraq. (Reporting By Anna Driver and Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)

