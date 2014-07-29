FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq warns companies against dealing with oil smuggled by Kurds
July 29, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Iraq warns companies against dealing with oil smuggled by Kurds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, July 29 (Reuters) - Iraq warned companies on Tuesday against dealing with oil smuggled from the Kurdish region and said it would ensure such cargoes are seized, as U.S. authorities were set to seize a shipment from Iraqi Kurdistan anchored off the Texas coast.

“The ministry will keep chasing any shipments in future to legally target any buyers and seize the crude shipments offered for sale,” Oil Ministry spokesman Asim Jihad told Reuters.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Michael Georgy

