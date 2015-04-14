Obama says foreign fighters in Iraq must respect its sovereignty

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - In a warning to Iran, U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday said foreign fighters in Iraq must respect its sovereignty when assisting in the fight against Islamic State militants.

Obama, speaking in the Oval Office with Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi, said the two men had discussed Iran’s role in Iraq at length.

The president announced $200 million in additional U.S. humanitarian aid to Iraq but declined to say whether Washington would provide Apache helicopters and other arms to Baghdad. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Will Dunham)