By Dan Whitcomb
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES The U.S. Department of Justice said
on Wednesday it had reached a settlement with national arts and
crafts retailer Hobby Lobby to forfeit thousands of ancient
artifacts illegally smuggled into the country from the Middle
East.
Under the terms of the settlement filed in U.S. District
Court in Brooklyn, New York, Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to
forfeit the antiquities, which originated from the region of
modern-day Iraq, as well as $3 million, federal prosecutors said
in a statement.
"The protection of cultural heritage is a mission that
(Homeland Security Investigations) and its partner U.S. Customs
and Border Protection take very seriously as we recognize that
while some may put a price on these artifacts, the people of
Iraq consider them priceless,” Angel Melendez, special agent in
charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said in
the statement.
Representatives for privately-held Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.
The president of Hobby Lobby, Steve Green, is the chairman
and founder of the Museum of the Bible, which is under
construction in Washington, D.C., and on its website describes
its collections as biblical objects and artifacts.
Prosecutors say that Hobby Lobby, which is based in Oklahoma
City, began assembling a collection of historically significant
manuscripts, antiquities and other cultural materials in 2009.
The following year an expert on cultural property law
retained by Hobby Lobby cautioned company executives that
artifacts from Iraq could have been looted from archaeological
sites, advising the company to verify that those being sold had
been obtained legally.
Despite that warning and other red flags, prosecutors say,
Hobby Lobby in December 2010 spent $1.6 million to purchase more
than 5,500 artifacts comprised of cuneiform tablets and bricks,
clay bullae and cylinder seals. Cuneiform is an ancient system
of writing on clay tablets.
A dealer based in the United Arab Emirates shipped packages
containing the items to three different Hobby Lobby corporate
addresses in Oklahoma City, bearing labels that falsely
described their contents as "ceramic tiles" or "clay tiles" and
the country of origin as Turkey.