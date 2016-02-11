U.S. sanctions three for Islamic State activities

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury blacklisted three people on Thursday for working for Islamic State, including one it said was a senior oil official and another it said had recruited Gulf nationals for the militant group as early as March 2014.

One of those sanctioned is Faysal Ahmad Ali al-Zahrani, a Saudi citizen, who the Treasury said is responsible for Islamic State’s oil and gas activities in areas of northeastern Syria.

Husayn Juaythini, born in a refugee camp in Gaza, was also sanctioned and was trying to establish a foothold for Islamic State in Gaza, the Treasury said.

The third man, Bahraini citizen Turki al-Binali, helps Islamic State recruit foreign fighters, and as of March 2014, led a support network that recruited Gulf nationals to join Islamic State in Syria, the department said. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)