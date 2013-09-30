Israel's Netanyahu urges Obama to keep sanctions in place on Iran

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged President Barack Obama on Monday to keep sanctions in place against Iran and to even tighten them if Tehran continues its nuclear advances during a coming round of negotiations with the West.

Seeking to ease Israeli concerns about U.S. diplomatic engagement with Iran, Obama said Tehran must prove its sincerity with actions, not just words, and vowed to keep all options on the table, including the possibility of a military response. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)