UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu urges 'better deal' over Iran nuclear program

(Adds details, quotes)

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday called for the United States and other world powers to hold out for a “better deal” in efforts to curb Iran’s nuclear capacity, saying the current proposal could be strengthened.

In remarks before the U.S. Congress, Netanyahu also said that Iran and its leaders pose a threat not only to Israel and the Middle East, but also to nations worldwide.

“Iran’s nuclear program can be rolled back well beyond the current proposal by insisting on a better deal and keeping up the pressure on a very vulnerable regime, especially given the recent collapse of the price of oil,” he told U.S. lawmakers.

He said negotiators must keep up the pressure on Iran, and that any deal should demand that Iran stop its aggression against neighbors, its support of terrorism around the world and its threats against Israel before any restrictions are lifted.

“Iran’s regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel but also to the peace of the entire world,” he said.

“We must all stand together to stop Iran’s march of conquest, subjugation and terror,” he told U.S. lawmakers. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom)