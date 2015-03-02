FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Netanyahu's speech should not complicate Iran talks
March 2, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

White House says Netanyahu's speech should not complicate Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 2 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the U.S. Congress scheduled for Tuesday is unlikely to complicate ongoing nuclear talks with Iran.

“It shouldn‘t, and it’s because the international community is united as we continue to pursue a diplomatic resolution to the international community’s concerns with Iran’s nuclear program,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters in a briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey

