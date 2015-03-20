FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Italian and Saudi officials discuss countering Islamic State
March 20, 2015

U.S., Italian and Saudi officials discuss countering Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - Officials from the United States, Italy and Saudi Arabia met in Rome this week to coordinate plans to combat the financial activities of Islamic State militants, the U.S. Treasury said on Friday.

Officials held an inaugural meeting Thursday and Friday of the Counter-ISIL Finance Group (CIFG), which the three countries will use to exchange information and develop countermeasures.

The next meeting of the CIFG is scheduled for May in Saudi Arabia, the Treasury said in a statement.

ISIL is an acronym often used for the militants, who control swaths of Iraq and Syria. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)

