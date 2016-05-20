U.S. ITC votes to continue probe of imports of certain carbon, steel plates

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission on Friday voted to continue investigations into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from 12 countries, including China and Korea.

It said it would continue the anti-dumping investigations launched last month for all 12 countries. It also said it would press forward with countervailing duty investigations of imports of so-called CTL plate from China and Korea, while ending the countervailing duty investigation of imports from Brazil.

The Commerce Department said last month that the investigations were launched at the request of ArcelorMittal USA , Nucor Corp and SSAB Enterprises. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)