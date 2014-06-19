FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. and allies ready to punish Russia more over Ukraine - Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 19 (Reuters) - The international community is ready to punish Russia further if it does not show a more constructive approach in Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday, adding that Moscow must back the peace plan instead of destabilising the situation.

“We continue to urge Russia to work with Ukraine to reach a negotiated resolution to the current situation. But if Russia is unwilling to reverse course, the United States and the international community is prepared to impose additional cost,” Lew said at a news conference in Berlin.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown

