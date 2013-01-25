FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J&J shops feminine products business - WSJ
January 25, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

J&J shops feminine products business - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson is shopping a business that makes women’s products such as Stayfree and Carefree pads, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the process.

J&J is looking to sell the unit as it eliminates businesses that are not aligned with its growth priorities, the Journal said.

The feminine products business, which also makes K-Y lubricant, could appeal to a private equity buyer, one of the people told the Journal.

A J&J spokesman could not be reached by Reuters for comment.

New Brunswick, N.J.-based J&J has been going through a transition under its new Chief Executive, Alex Gorsky. It is launching new prescription drugs while battling manufacturing problems in its consumer business and shedding some products.

J&J’s women’s health unit had about $1.6 billion in global sales, down 9 percent from the 2011 period.

