Japan stimulus will mean more business for U.S. and Asia -Abe
February 22, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

Japan stimulus will mean more business for U.S. and Asia -Abe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Plans to stimulate Japan’s economy will mean more business for the United States and Asian neighbors, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a draft of a speech to be delivered on Friday after talks with U.S. President Barack Obama.

“Soon, Japan will export more, but it will import more as well,” Abe said in the prepared speech to a Washington think tank. “The U.S. will be the first to benefit, followed by China, India, Indonesia and so on.”

Abe’s pitch on pump-priming policies dubbed “Abenomics” also carried a warning that Japan would not bow to challenges to its sovereignty over tiny islets in the East China Sea that Tokyo controls but Beijing also claims. However, Abe said he did not want to escalate tensions in the territorial row with China.

