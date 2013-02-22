All goods on table if Japan joins TPP talks -U.S.-Japan statement

WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan said on Friday that if Japan participates in trans-Pacific trade talks, all goods would need to be on the table in negotiations.

“The two Governments confirm that should Japan participate in the TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) negotiations, all goods would be subject to negotiation, and Japan would join others in achieving a comprehensive, high-standard agreement,” the two countries said in a joint statement.

The statement was issued after President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met at the White House. (Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; Editing by David Brunnstrom)