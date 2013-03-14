FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. lawmakers urge Obama to keep auto tariffs on Japan
March 14, 2013

U.S. lawmakers urge Obama to keep auto tariffs on Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 14 (Reuters) - A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday urged President Barack Obama to insist on keeping a 2.5 percent tariff on Japanese autos and a 25 percent tariff on Japanese trucks if the United States and Japan enter into free trade talks.

“In an industry with razor-thin profit margins, the elimination of the 2.5 percent car tariff (as well as the 25 percent truck tariff) would be a major benefit to Japan without any gain for a vital American industry,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Obama.

Reporting by Doug Palmer

