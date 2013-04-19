CORRECTED-U.S. beef exports to Japan to rise 45 pct in 2013-export group

(Corrects official’s title in paragraph 2)

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. beef exports to Japan are expected to rise about 45 percent in 2013 after Tokyo in February relaxed import curbs imposed because of concerns about mad cow disease, the head of a U.S. export group said on Friday.

The U.S. Meat Export Federation expects U.S. beef sales to Japan to rise to 217,000 tonnes in 2013, Philip Seng, the federation’s president, told a news conference in Tokyo, compared with 149,000 tonnes in 2012.

Japan, the world’s third biggest economy, started accepting U.S. beef from cattle up to 30 months old on Feb. 1, a change from a 20-month age limit in place since 2006. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Ed Davies)