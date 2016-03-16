Japan to import U.S. crude in May, 2nd cargo since export ban lifted -sources

HOUSTON/TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will receive a U.S. crude cargo in May, the country’s second purchase from the United States since Washington lifted a four-decade ban on crude exports, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 has sold a Panamax-sized cargo likely to Japanese refiner TonenGeneral for delivery in May, the sources said.

Phillips 66 could not be immediately reached for comment. A TonenGeneral spokesman declined to comment.