FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to import U.S. crude in May, 2nd cargo since export ban lifted -sources
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

Japan to import U.S. crude in May, 2nd cargo since export ban lifted -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON/TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Japan will receive a U.S. crude cargo in May, the country’s second purchase from the United States since Washington lifted a four-decade ban on crude exports, industry sources said on Wednesday.

Phillips 66 has sold a Panamax-sized cargo likely to Japanese refiner TonenGeneral for delivery in May, the sources said.

Phillips 66 could not be immediately reached for comment. A TonenGeneral spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in HOUSTON, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO and Florence Tan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.