a year ago
U.S. tentatively approves four carriers for daytime flights to Haneda airport
July 20, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

U.S. tentatively approves four carriers for daytime flights to Haneda airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said on Wednesday he is tentatively approving daytime flights to Japan's Haneda Airport from the United States for American Airlines Group Inc, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines Inc, and United Airlines Inc.

The proposed U.S. cities are Los Angeles, Honolulu, San Francisco, and Minneapolis and are scheduled to start as early this fall after the public has a chance to comment on the decision. Prior to an agreement between the United States and Japan announced in February, U.S. carriers could only fly to Haneda airport near Tokyo at night. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

