5 months ago
March 24, 2017 / 1:33 AM / 5 months ago

Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as Japan ambassador-White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate businessman William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said on Thursday.

Hagerty is a Tennessee native who founded a private equity firm, Hagerty Peterson. He spent several years in Japan with the Boston Consulting Group management consultancy and later served in the White House of former President George H.W. Bush.

If his nomination is approved by the U.S. Congress, he will replace Caroline Kennedy, who has held the position since 2013. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

