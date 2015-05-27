U.S. to buy parts for MH-53 Sea Dragon helicopters from Japan

WASHINGTON, May 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Wednesday said it had signed a deal with Japan to buy components from two decommissioned, U.S.-built MH-53E heavy-lift helicopters operated by the Asian country, and other spare parts to help service its own aging fleet of H-53 aircraft.

The deal is small, valued at just over $67,000, but marks the first time that Naval Air Systems Command, has bought components for its aircraft from Japan, said Kelly Burdick, spokeswoman for the command that oversees aircraft programs.

Burdick said the agreement, which has been under discussion for five years, was signed on May 13.

A spokesman at the Japanese embassy in Washington said the agreement was not related to Japan’s decision last year to relax a ban on arms exports.

Burdick said the parts included two MH-53E Sea Dragon airframes, two sets of tow booms and ramp boxes, and 12 engines, all to be supplied by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force.

The aircraft were built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, which is now building a new K-model H-53 helicopter for the U.S. military.

Burdick said the request to buy these parts from Japan’s Ministry of Defense had been in the works long before current maintenance issues with the U.S. fleet of H-53 helicopters.

The U.S. Navy earlier this year began an intensive effort to review and fix any wiring or fuel line problems with its MH-53E and CH-53E helicopters after the January 2014 crash of an MH-53E killed three crew members. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)