Japanese PM Abe to address U.S. Congress on April 29

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will address a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives on April 29, during a visit to Washington, becoming the first Japanese leader to make such an address.

U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner said Abe’s speech will provide an opportunity for Americans to hear from a close ally about ways to expand cooperation on economic and security priorities.

“That, of course, includes working together to open markets and encourage more economic growth through free trade,” Boehner said in a statement. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)