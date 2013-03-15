FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Japan has more work to do to join trade pact talks
March 15, 2013 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says Japan has more work to do to join trade pact talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Obama administration on Friday welcomed Japan’s interest in joining talks on a U.S.-led Pacific free trade pact, and said it would consult closely with Congress and other stakeholders before deciding whether to support Tokyo’s bid.

“Since early last year, the United States has been engaged with Japan in bilateral TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) consultations on issues of concern with respect to the automotive and insurance sectors and other non-tariff measures,” acting U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said in a statement.

“While we continue to make progress in these consultations, important work remains to be done,” Marantis said.

Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen

