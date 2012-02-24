CORRECTED-Judge accelerates appeals in Alabama bankruptcy

By Melinda Dickinson

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb 23 (Reuters) - The federal judge handling the $4.23 billion bankruptcy filed by Alabama’s Jefferson County said on Thursday he was allowing appeals of a ruling in the biggest U.S. municipal bankruptcy case to go directly to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas Bennett told lawyers they could skip lower district court litigation on appeals of his Jan. 6 ruling in the bankruptcy case that returned control of the county’s heavily indebted sewer system to county officials.

The system, which was at the heart of the county’s landmark Nov. 9 bankruptcy filing, had been run by a court-appointed receiver put in place at the request of creditors.

“I have drafted certification,” Bennett said during a court hearing in Birmingham, referring to the accelerated appeals process he was granting.

Bennett, who has yet to rule on whether Jefferson County fully qualifies for rare Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection, also scheduled routine hearings in the case into June. JPMorgan Chase and other creditors argue the county is ineligible for Chapter 9 status because it has the wrong kind of debt.

On Nov. 9, after a tentative agreement with creditors unwound, Jefferson County filed for bankruptcy, saying it was overwhelmed by debt mostly caused by borrowing for the county sewer system.