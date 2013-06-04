Bankrupt Alabama county says in pact with key creditors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 4 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co., several hedge funds and bond insurers holding 78 percent of sewer debt from Alabama’s bankrupt Jefferson County have signed off on a deal aimed at ending America’s largest municipal bankruptcy, a lawyer for the county said on Tuesday.

JPMorgan, one of the biggest holders of the county’s $3.14 billion of sewer debt, agreed to give up about $842 million of sewer debt value, according to county documents.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan could not immediately be reached for comment.