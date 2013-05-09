FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt Alabama county sees exit plan in June-lawyer
May 9, 2013

Bankrupt Alabama county sees exit plan in June-lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. May 9 (Reuters) - Alabama’s Jefferson County expects to file a “largely consensual” plan by late June to exit its record $4.2 billion municipal bankruptcy, a lawyer for the county said on Thursday.

“We are looking at a largely consensual plan by late June, a hearing in August, voting 30 days after approval, confirmation in October or November, (and to be) put in effect by no later than late December,” attorney Kenneth Klee told a U.S. bankruptcy judge in Birmingham.

“I believe we have made substantial progress toward a consensual agreement,” Klee said.

