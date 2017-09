Nov 15 (Reuters) - Alabama’s bankrupt Jefferson County priced nearly $1.8 billion of sewer revenue debt on the first day of a two-day retail order period, a market source said on Friday.

The pre-sale period reserved for wealthy individuals and other relatively small investors will continue on Monday. Institutional pricing is set for Tuesday.

No further details such as pricing were available at this time.

Citigroup is the senior manager on the sale.