JetBlue's midair meltdown pilot hears charges
April 2, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 6 years ago

JetBlue's midair meltdown pilot hears charges

Ioanna Makris

1 Min Read

AMARILLO, Texas, April 2 (Reuters) - The JetBlue pilot who suffered a midair meltdown that triggered an emergency landing last week limped into federal court in shackles on Monday morning to hear the charges against him.

Capt. Clayton Osbon, who was accompanied by his wife, told Magistrate Judge Clinton Averitte he understands the charges against him for interfering with a flight crew.

“I do,” said Osbon, who was wearing a green collared shirt and khaki pants.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Flight 191 from New York to Las Vegas was diverted to Amarillo last Tuesday, following what authorities described as erratic behavior by Osbon, who witnesses said ran through the cabin before passengers tackled him in the galley.

