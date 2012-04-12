FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue pilot indicted for interference with flight crew
April 12, 2012

JetBlue pilot indicted for interference with flight crew

April 12 (Reuters) - A grand jury has indicted a JetBlue pilot and charged him with interference with a flight crew following a mid-air outburst that forced one of the airline’s planes to make an emergency landing in Texas last month, court documents showed on Thursday.

Pilot Clayton Osbon, during the flight from New York to Las Vegas, “moved through the aircraft and was disruptive and had to be subdued and forcibly restrained from entering the cockpit,” the federal indictment said.

The indictment was filed on Wednesday in the Amarillo division of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The JetBlue flight made an emergency landing in Amarillo on March 27. Osbon, 49, was taken into custody at the airport.

