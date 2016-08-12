24 people injured by heavy turbulence on JetBlue flight - CNN

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Twenty-four people, including two crew members, were injured when their JetBlue Airways flight from Boston to Sacramento, California, experienced heavy turbulence, CNN reported on Friday.

Flight 0429 landed safely on Thursday night in Rapid City, South Dakota, where the 22 passengers and two crew members were taken to the hospital, the news network reported.(cnn.it/2bkESR2)

"Flight attendant was in galley during incident. Hit her head on ceiling and completely dislodged the panel. Cuts, neck injury, and concussion," passenger Derek Lindahl wrote on his Twitter account after the incident.

The airline has sent a replacement aircraft to take the other passengers to Sacramento, CNN said.

JetBlue was not immediately available for comment.

The passengers were treated for minor injuries and were released by early Friday, NBC News said, citing the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

In May, eight passengers were injured when a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Orlando experienced turbulence. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru and Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)