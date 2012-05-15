FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Pentagon puts limits on F-22 jets as safety eyed
May 15, 2012 / 5:30 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Pentagon puts limits on F-22 jets as safety eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it was announcing new safety precautions on its F-22 fighter jets - including limiting the range of flights - after pilots experienced symptoms of oxygen deprivation aboard the advanced stealth aircraft.

Pentagon spokesman George Little said the F-22s, built by built by Lockheed Martin Corp, would only be allowed to fly within a certain proximity of potential landing locations. The Air Force will also expedite installation of an automatic backup oxygen system.

