CORRECTED-Jury awards $3.35 mln to nurse in case against J&J

(Corrects reason for award In 1st paragraph, deleting reference to design defects in product)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb 25 (Reuters) - A New Jersey jury on Monday said Johnson & Johnson should pay a South Dakota nurse $3.35 million for failing to provide adequate warning to her doctor of the potential dangers posed by a vaginal mesh implant made by the pharmaceutical giant’s subsidiary, Ethicon, and for misrepresenting the product in brochures.

It was the first verdict among some 1,800 vaginal mesh cases pending in New Jersey against Ethicon Inc and J&J, and could impact thousands of lawsuits against other manufacturers of vaginal mesh implants.