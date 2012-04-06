FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House advisers: U.S. economy making progress
April 6, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 6 years

White House advisers: U.S. economy making progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is continuing to recover but still has a long way to go, top White House advisers said on Friday, after the Labor Department released weaker-than-expected jobs figures.

“What we are seeing in the economy right now is that we are making progress, but we still have a long way to go,” White House economic adviser Gene Sperling said.

But he faulted Republicans in Congress for getting in the way of employment creation. “The partisanship ... has blocked us from having a stronger job market,” he said.

Alan Krueger, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, said in a blog post that the construction sector is continuing to suffer from housing-market weakness, but said “manufacturing continues to be a bright spot.”

