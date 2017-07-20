FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
U.S. Senator McCain found to have brain tumor -McCain's office
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
World
Egypt's poorest risk death for promise of work in Libya
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
Autos
Ford's 'golden noses' seek edge in slowing China car market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 12:16 AM / 2 hours ago

U.S. Senator McCain found to have brain tumor -McCain's office

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain has a brain tumor and is reviewing treatment options that may include a combination of chemotherapy and radiation, his office announced on Wednesday.

The six-term Republican senator and former presidential nominee, who is 80, has been recovering at home in Arizona since undergoing a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye.

Tissue analysis since that procedure revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the clot, his office said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.