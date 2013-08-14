FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agrees to provide loan guarantees for Jordan bond issuance
August 14, 2013

U.S. agrees to provide loan guarantees for Jordan bond issuance

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The United States said on Wednesday it had agreed to provide loan guarantees for Jordan to help the country deal with an increasing economic burden from turmoil in the region and an influx of refugees fleeing the Syrian conflict.

The State Department said in a statement the United States would guarantee the repayment of principal and interest on the issuance of up to $1.25 billion seven-year Jordanian sovereign bond.

“The administration is working with Congress with the goal of providing the guarantee in October,” the State Department added.

