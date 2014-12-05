FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama promises more aid, loan guarantees to Jordan
December 5, 2014

Obama promises more aid, loan guarantees to Jordan

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama told Jordan’s King Abdullah on Friday that the United States would increase aid to his country and provide additional loan guarantees.

Obama, speaking after a visit with the Jordanian leader at the White House, said the two men discussed Iran and it was unclear whether Tehran would seize its chance for a deal in nuclear talks with western powers.

The United States and its allies were making slow but steady progress against the militant group known as Islamic State, Obama said. (Reporting by Steve Holland)

